StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.29.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.34. The company had a trading volume of 969,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,922. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.72.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $477.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,135,000 after purchasing an additional 382,339 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,492,000 after purchasing an additional 641,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,418,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,318,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 64.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,864,000 after purchasing an additional 860,399 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.