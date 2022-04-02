StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Shares of EIX opened at $71.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average of $63.20. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $71.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. Edison International’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

