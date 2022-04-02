StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ESI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CL King began coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.46.

Element Solutions stock opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Element Solutions by 145.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

