StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $43.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.40. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $82.31.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.90 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.