StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Shares of Ferroglobe stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.52. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $569.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.00 million. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferroglobe (Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.