StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a "sell" rating on the stock.

FLXS traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 22,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Flexsteel Industries has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $51.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.39.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $141.67 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.41%.

In related news, CFO Derek P. Schmidt purchased 12,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $278,254.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Derek P. Schmidt purchased 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,480.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 24,204 shares of company stock worth $544,390 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLXS. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 49,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 2,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

