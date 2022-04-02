StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FELE has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:FELE traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.56. The stock had a trading volume of 264,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,845. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $76.70 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.23.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $262,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 91.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after buying an additional 101,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Franklin Electric by 44.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,977,000 after buying an additional 213,071 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth $5,906,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 372.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 50,072 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

