StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $93.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 54.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 62.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 21,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

