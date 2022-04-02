StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of GCI opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $651.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Gannett has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $7.05.

In other news, Director Laurence Tarica bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Gannett by 223.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gannett during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Gannett during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

