StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,293. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.15. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $58,540,000. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,049,000 after buying an additional 615,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after buying an additional 461,580 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $12,196,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,160,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after buying an additional 410,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

