StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GFI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Gold Fields from $13.80 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

GFI stock opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

