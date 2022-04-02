StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on GPRO. Wedbush raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,724,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,594. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.17. GoPro has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $13.39.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $391.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoPro will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoPro news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $50,149.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 37,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $297,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,998 shares of company stock worth $2,041,445 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in GoPro by 67.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in GoPro by 34.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in GoPro during the third quarter worth about $96,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

