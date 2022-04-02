StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
Shares of GGAL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 542,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,470. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.74.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.
