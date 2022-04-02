StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of GGAL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 542,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,470. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

