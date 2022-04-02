StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

HCSG traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.55. 924,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,214. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $420.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.01 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.