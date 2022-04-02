StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.46.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02. The company has a market cap of $617.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.70% and a negative net margin of 255.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,692,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,672,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,023,000 after acquiring an additional 151,019 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 8.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,421,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,644,000 after acquiring an additional 517,367 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,254,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,105,000 after acquiring an additional 952,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 3,034,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,702,000 after acquiring an additional 542,589 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

