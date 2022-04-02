StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.46.
Shares of HRTX stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02. The company has a market cap of $617.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,692,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,672,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,023,000 after acquiring an additional 151,019 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 8.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,421,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,644,000 after acquiring an additional 517,367 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,254,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,105,000 after acquiring an additional 952,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 3,034,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,702,000 after acquiring an additional 542,589 shares in the last quarter.
Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
