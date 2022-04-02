StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of HLI opened at $89.00 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $65.03 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.68 and its 200-day moving average is $103.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

