StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.
Shares of HLI opened at $89.00 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $65.03 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.68 and its 200-day moving average is $103.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.67.
In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (Get Rating)
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
