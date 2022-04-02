StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IBM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $130.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.58.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.