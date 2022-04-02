StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on inTEST (NYSE:INTT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of inTEST stock opened at $10.87 on Thursday. inTEST has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $119.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
inTEST Company Profile
