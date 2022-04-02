StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

Shares of JBLU stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,628,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,349,288. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $12,621,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,490,000 after purchasing an additional 559,547 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

