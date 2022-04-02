StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lear (NYSE:LEA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.13.

NYSE LEA traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $142.40. The company had a trading volume of 527,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,555. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.37 and its 200-day moving average is $167.92. Lear has a 52 week low of $127.91 and a 52 week high of $204.91.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lear will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Lear by 3.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Lear by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 5.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Lear by 36.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

