StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Shares of LILAK stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,776. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 708.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America (Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.