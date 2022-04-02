StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of LILAK stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,776. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.40.
About Liberty Latin America (Get Rating)
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
