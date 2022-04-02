StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. OTR Global upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.43.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $202.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,827,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,333. The company has a market capitalization of $133.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.72. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $182.08 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

