StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of LXU traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,393. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.78.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. LSB Industries had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 110.90%. The business had revenue of $190.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LSB Industries will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 283.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 7,212.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 703.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

