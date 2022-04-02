StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

MAIN traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.60. 266,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.20. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 114.43% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Main Street Capital news, insider David L. Magdol sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $2,123,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Earl Jackson purchased 1,800 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.22 per share, for a total transaction of $75,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,010 shares of company stock worth $6,403,425. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Ascendant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,476,000 after acquiring an additional 42,039 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 17.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.