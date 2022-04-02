StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Maximus (NYSE:MMS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE:MMS traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $74.49. The stock had a trading volume of 395,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,549. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.74. Maximus has a 52 week low of $72.04 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.98 and its 200 day moving average is $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Maximus will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,420,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 71,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

