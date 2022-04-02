StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Maximus (NYSE:MMS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
NYSE:MMS traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $74.49. The stock had a trading volume of 395,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,549. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.74. Maximus has a 52 week low of $72.04 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.98 and its 200 day moving average is $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,420,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 71,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Maximus
MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.
