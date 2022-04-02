StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
NASDAQ MFIN opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $224.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.47. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $10.05.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Medallion Financial by 281.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the period. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Medallion Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.