StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

NASDAQ MFIN opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $224.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.47. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.23 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Medallion Financial by 281.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the period. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.