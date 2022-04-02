StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MBWM. Raymond James upgraded Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $35.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $559.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $45.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,214 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $85,061.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $114,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,214 shares of company stock worth $278,592. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 39,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,463 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

