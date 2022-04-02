StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MEI traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.00. 280,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average is $44.85. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $291.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,125,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $301,202,000 after acquiring an additional 116,248 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,333,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,579,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,307,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,304,000 after purchasing an additional 53,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 47,074.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,682 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

