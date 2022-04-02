StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.86.

Shares of NYSE MSA traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.38. 149,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,460. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.30 and a beta of 0.95. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $127.20 and a 52-week high of $172.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.49.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $410.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.20 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $3,777,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 79.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 37,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 24.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 64,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after buying an additional 12,753 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 55.0% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

