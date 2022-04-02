StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.68. 180,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,402. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.96. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). National Beverage had a return on equity of 46.10% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $258.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that National Beverage will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter worth $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Beverage by 538.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

