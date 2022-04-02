StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.68. 180,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,402. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.96. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter worth $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Beverage by 538.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.
About National Beverage (Get Rating)
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Beverage (FIZZ)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.