StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NHI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.93. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $75.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average of $56.27. The company has a quick ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 99.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 82,985 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at $364,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at $858,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at $734,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.