StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYCB stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,415,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,608,043. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229,770 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 445.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,179,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,945,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,385,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3,271.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,864,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,008 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

