StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $28.52 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $29.86.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

