StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.38. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in NRG Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in NRG Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

