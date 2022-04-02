StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ORIX (NYSE:IX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX stock opened at $101.89 on Thursday. ORIX has a 12 month low of $79.51 and a 12 month high of $112.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.12). ORIX had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ORIX will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ORIX by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in ORIX during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ORIX during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in ORIX by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ORIX by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 1.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORIX (Get Rating)

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.