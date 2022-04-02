StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Outfront Media in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

OUT stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.58. 605,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,429.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 78.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the third quarter valued at $207,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

