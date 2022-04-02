StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
PSO has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.18) to GBX 900 ($11.79) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.21) to GBX 740 ($9.69) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.50.
Shares of NYSE:PSO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 322,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,600. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90. Pearson has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About Pearson (Get Rating)
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pearson (PSO)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.