StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

PEBO stock opened at $31.66 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 35.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,125,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,187,000 after purchasing an additional 555,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,391,000 after purchasing an additional 370,482 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 959,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,325,000 after purchasing an additional 99,823 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 114.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 148,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 79,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

