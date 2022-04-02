StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.12.

Shares of PLXS opened at $82.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.25 and its 200 day moving average is $87.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $817.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Plexus will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $249,328.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,231 shares of company stock valued at $624,822. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Plexus by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 51,646 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 10.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 47,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 10.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 52.1% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Plexus by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 59,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

