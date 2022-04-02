StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polaris (NYSE:PII)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PII. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.93.

Get Polaris alerts:

NYSE PII traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.44. The stock had a trading volume of 771,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,817. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.04 and its 200 day moving average is $116.24. Polaris has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.67.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Polaris (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.