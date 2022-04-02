StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polaris (NYSE:PII)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PII. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.93.
NYSE PII traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.44. The stock had a trading volume of 771,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,817. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.04 and its 200 day moving average is $116.24. Polaris has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.67.
In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.
