StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $41.45 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.92.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 351.90% and a negative net margin of 97.27%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $28,774.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,910 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $298,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,013. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

