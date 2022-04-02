StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSTG. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.12. 3,189,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,541. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.86 and a beta of 1.42. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.92.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $1,346,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 10,971.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,850 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 37.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 716.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 109,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 96,334 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $9,416,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

