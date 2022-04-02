StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RLGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Realogy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realogy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Get Realogy alerts:

Shares of NYSE RLGY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.54. The company had a trading volume of 966,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,378. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.45. Realogy has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Realogy ( NYSE:RLGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Realogy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Realogy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Realogy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,029,000 after acquiring an additional 69,223 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 1,852.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 141,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,859,000 after buying an additional 20,913 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 102,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

Realogy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.