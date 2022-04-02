StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital upgraded ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ReneSola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

NYSE SOL traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $5.87. 859,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,486. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $409.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 2.32. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $12.24.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). ReneSola had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 2.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ReneSola declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ReneSola by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,097,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,644 shares during the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new position in ReneSola during the fourth quarter worth $7,054,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in ReneSola by 434.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 615,065 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in ReneSola by 101.7% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 662,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 334,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ReneSola by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 246,031 shares during the last quarter. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

