StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $52.20 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $54.26.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

