StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $67.60. The company had a trading volume of 939,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.64 and a 200 day moving average of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 136.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 424.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 35,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,682 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 32,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

