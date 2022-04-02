StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

SCI stock traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $67.01. 1,168,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,427. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $50.99 and a 1-year high of $71.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average of $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after buying an additional 134,962 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 172.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,741,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,944,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 499,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,082,000 after acquiring an additional 108,421 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Service Co. International (Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

