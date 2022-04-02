StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $29.23 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $46.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.05. The firm has a market cap of $823.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.37. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The firm had revenue of $313.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 37,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival (Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.