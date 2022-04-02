StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.
NYSE STAG traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.22. 908,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,650. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98.
In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,050. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,422 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,280,000. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,241,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,998,000 after purchasing an additional 901,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,258,000 after purchasing an additional 877,303 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About STAG Industrial (Get Rating)
STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
