StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

NYSE STAG traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.22. 908,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,650. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,050. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,422 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,280,000. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,241,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,998,000 after purchasing an additional 901,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,258,000 after purchasing an additional 877,303 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAG Industrial (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

