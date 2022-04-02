StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SHOO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

SHOO opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.22. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $36.87 and a twelve month high of $51.56.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.03 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at $34,391,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 66,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 25,185 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

